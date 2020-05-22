Fashion Designer, April By Kunbi’s Marriage is Allegedly Over

Tofunmi Oluwashina

It looks like Kunbi Oyelese’s marriage to Lanre Tomori is over.

According to gossip site kemifilani.ng, the fashion designer and her consultant husband called it quits a few months ago.

The couple had an opulent wedding in August 2016 which was nothing short of a fairytale as their hashtag- #Kunbirella literally held the internet sway.

The former couple met in 2011, shared an instant connection that blossomed into a relationship and then the wedding.

The very private creative director of April by Kunbi is yet to comment on the news of her separation from her husband though she has since removed her husband’s surname from her Instagram bio.

