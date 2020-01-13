Fans Take to Twitter to Protest Lupita Nyong’o’s Academy Award Snub

2020-01-13

Fans are currently calling out the Academy Awards for snubbing Lupita Nyong’o whose exceptional delivery in Us did not earn her any nomination.

In case you missed it: Issa Rae and Jon Cho announced the nominations for the 2020 Oscars with Joker leading the nominations with 11 nods, including ones for best actor and best picture. But Lupita Nyong’o, Jennifer Lopez and many others were not nominated, which is why folks are currently protesting this.

The actress, who won an Oscar in 2014 for her role in 12 Years a Slave, has received multiple nominations from critics this year for Us, including one at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

See the reactions below:

