Fans Take to Twitter to Protest Lupita Nyong’o’s Academy Award Snub

Fans are currently calling out the Academy Awards for snubbing Lupita Nyong’o whose exceptional delivery in Us did not earn her any nomination.

In case you missed it: Issa Rae and Jon Cho announced the nominations for the 2020 Oscars with Joker leading the nominations with 11 nods, including ones for best actor and best picture. But Lupita Nyong’o, Jennifer Lopez and many others were not nominated, which is why folks are currently protesting this.

The actress, who won an Oscar in 2014 for her role in 12 Years a Slave, has received multiple nominations from critics this year for Us, including one at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

See the reactions below:

Appreciation post for Lupita's performance in Us bc it was one of the best performances of last year and yet it got completely ignored by the academy and that is absolutely unacceptable#OscarNoms #Oscars pic.twitter.com/MHpKDBEsBG — Tamara ☽ (@pacinosangel) January 13, 2020

Scarlett Johansson got nominated for that high school drama class acting and Lupita didn’t for playing two characters masterfully… #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/nqdj2qcmHA — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) January 13, 2020

So they have Scarlett Johansson nominated for both best actress & supporting actress? while Lupita Nyong’o played two masterful characters in the same movie and she she was completely snubbed #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/IlFjSahEjs — c (@chuuzus) January 13, 2020

Scarlett Johansson was nominated TWICE and yet Lupita Nyong’o didn’t get an Oscar nomination for playing TWO incredible roles in the same movie?? pic.twitter.com/0GHX10m6fj — Miss South Africa Stan (@eclipsesolxr) January 13, 2020

scarlett johansson being nominated for an oscar while lupita nyong'o is snubbed is literally white privilege — angel (@dykesinfilm) January 13, 2020

There were not five better performances by a lead actress than Lupita Nyong’o’s extraordindary performance in “Us.” Major snub. — Touré (@Toure) January 13, 2020

Wait I’m sorry they ignored Lupita Nyong’o and nominated Scarlet Johansson TWICE? — Leah No War Greenberg (@Leahgreenb) January 13, 2020