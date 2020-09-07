Fans Set up GoFundMe for Disqualified BBN Housemate, Erica Nlewedim

Following the events of Saturday night to Sunday night which saw the disqualification of BBN housemate, Erica Nlewedim, fans of the former reality TV contestant have setup a GoFundMe for her.

The account was set up on Sunday evening of September 6, and the target is the sum of $100,000.

As at now, the GoFundMe account has raised an excess of $9,000 for the actress who launched a verbal assault on fellow housemates, Laycon and threatened to kill him in the events that led up to her disqualification from the show.

Erica Nlewedim is still holding the attention of the viewing audience of the reality show even after her unceremonious exit and looks like she’ll make a lot of money from the fame the show has brought her.

