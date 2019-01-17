Fans React to Eedris Abdulkareem’s Damning Farewell Message to IGP Idris

Old habits die hard, they say, and this was confirmed yet again by controversial rapper, Eedris Abdulkareem who on Wednesday gave a farewell message to the immediate past Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris.

Idris bowed out of the service Tuesday after rumours of a planned tenure extension was met with strong disapproval.

The much maligned police chief has since been replaced by Mohammed Adamu as the country heads towards a general election.

Reacting to the development, Eedris took to his Instagram handle to wish the former IGP a rather tricky farewell.

“Former IGP Idris Ibrahim, I personally welcome you to another phase of life!

“I congratulate you as you join the class of Retired Public Office Holders (RPOH), If you did well as the Police Boss, may goodness follow you.

“But if you did bad because you were acting on instruction, causing untold hardship to innocent citizens, may your retirement be as miserable as the lives of those you made miserable,’’ the Jagajaga crooner wrote.

This has elicited reaction among his followers on Instagram, with many praising his courage to say it as it is.

@dd2ade_aa88 wrote; “A diligent patriotic citizen, Eedris keep speaking for the people, You are a man of core values.”

@peroski1 wrote, “@abdulkareemeedris, you are a real man, a fearless citizen.

“I know life is turn by turn, when you were at the peak of your career, you spoke against injustice and fought against the lion himself.

“May God give you a louder voice to fight against evil men in the country.”

@oshonubidayo said “You have said it all, God bless your home and everybody around you boss.”