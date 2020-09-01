Fans of German club raise €900m to sign Lionel Messi

In the wake of Lionel Messi’s stunning request to leave Barcelona, Stuttgart fans have decided to make the talismanic no 10 their transfer target.

The fans, in a bid to actualise their dream, have rallied around to make an audacious crowdfunded bid for the Argentine superstar.

While Messi believes that he is out of contract with Barca and eligible to depart on a free transfer this summer, La Liga has ruled in favour of his club, meaning any team that wants to sign him is likely to have to stump up his release clause of €700 million.

But the Stuttgart supporters are apparently unperturbed by such a numbing amount of money and have set their sights on raising €900m (£805m/$1bn), presumably to finance the superstar wages that come with such a name.

A statement on the GoFundMe page states: “We VfB fans are collecting money to pay for Lionel Messi’s transfer. In the event that the planned amount is not reached on time or Lionel Messi joins another club, 100% of the money raised will be donated to Viva con Agua.”

Formed in St Pauli, Via Con Agua “is a non-profit organisation committed to ensuring that all people worldwide have access to clean drinking water”.

Manchester City, meanwhile, are leading the way in the race to sign Messi, while Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan are also said to be interested in the great man.

But Stuttgart can’t be underestimated in their intrepid bid to land the greatest player on the planet.

