Fans Launch Petition to Keep Beyonce Away from Black Panther 2

Fans or should we say non-fans of Beyonce have launched a petition on change.org to keep her off the Black Panther franchise.

The petition which requires 7,500 votes is well on its way after garnering about 7,346 votes.

According to this group, Beyonce’s vocal and physical acting is insufficient and for the sake of the movie and lovers of the arts, it’s better she says off.

It was recommended that the vocal powerhouse stick to her singing as she cannot be taken seriously with acting.

“We would prefer that she continues to sing and make beautiful music but as far as her acting goes, and we know that she knows that her skills in theatre are not worthy of such products of entertainment produced by Marvel/Disney franchise”, the petition read in part.

