Fans Gift Ceec Nwadiora a Drone for Birthday

Fans of Cynthia Nwadiora aka Ceec of Big Brother Naija fame, gifted her with a drone for her 28th birthday on November 6 ,2020.

The reality TV star and social media influencer, shared videos of herself unboxing the gift on her Instagram story and looked beyond shocked on discovering it was a drone.

She also received a bouquet of money alongside other presents as has become the norm with housemates who mange to amass a huge following both during and after the show.

Check out Ceec’s gift and her reaction upon discovering what it was.

