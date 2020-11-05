Fans Gift BBNaija’s Dorathy Bachor Brand New Mercedes Benz

Fans Gift BBNaija's Dorathy Bachor Brand New Mercedes Benz

Dorathy Bachor is the latest Big Brother Naija star to be gifted a car by her fans on her birthday.

The interior designer and reality TV star who picked 25-years-old on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, along with 25 pairs of shoes, a rose-gold coloured MacBook Pro, also received the gift of a brand new Mercedes Benz from her fans.

Fans of Dorathy organised a surprise birthday party for the vivacious personality where she was handed the keys of a black Mercedes Benz.

It’s a forever bye bye to Uber dears as she has joined the ‘Benz geng’.

See video of the car presentation and her reaction below.

