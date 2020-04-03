Fans Crack Jokes After Spotting Water Bottle in ‘Little Women’ Scene

Greta Gerwig’s Little Women is catching a lot of flak after viewers spotted two very modern-looking water bottles in one of the film’s scenes with Timothée Chalamet.

The movie’s water bottle gaffe is reminiscent of Game of Thrones misstep where a Starbucks coffee cup and a water bottle appeared during the HBO show’s final season.

Little Women fans didn’t let the blunder go after discovering the drink tumbler and water bottle. Check out the best reactions below:

