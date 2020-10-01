Fans Commiserate with Chrissy Teigen and John Legend After They’ve Lost Their Baby

Chrissy Teigen is heartbroken and fans are sending her all the best wishes.
The show host took to her social media to announce that she and her husband John Legend lost their pregnancy, which was approaching full term.
“Driving home from the hospital with no baby. How can this be real,” she said in a breaking note shared on her Twitter, and on her Instagram, she posted a long letter in which she explained how all of this happened.
View this post on Instagram
We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough. . . We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever. . . To our Jack – I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you. . . Thank you to everyone who has been sending us positive energy, thoughts and prayers. We feel all of your love and truly appreciate you. . . We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience. But everyday can’t be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it.
Now, fans are sending her the best wishes, consoling with the mother which shared two children–Luna and Miles–with John Legend.
See the reactions below:
Prayers to @chrissyteigen and @johnlegend …. we will always remember Baby Jack. 🙏🏾
— Loni Love (@LoniLove) October 1, 2020
Incredibly brave of @chrissyteigen and @johnlegend to share the story of losing their baby Jack. They're giving voice to millions of parents who have suffered the same despair and felt so alone. May Jack's memory be a blessing, and I wish all who grieve, peace and healing love.
— Erin Davis (@erindavis) October 1, 2020
My heart is absolutely breaking for Chrissy Teigen and John Legend. This is a woman who shares so bravely and openly all the joys and sorrows of her life. She is an absolute gift to our world. I am praying tonight for their son and for their family. 🙏
— Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) October 1, 2020
I mean this with all of my heart when I say that it takes a special kind of person to experience what @ChrissyTeigen has in just 1 year and have the strength to share it with the world.
May God cover her and her family with healing and endless love at this time. 🤍 https://t.co/PAWG4S0UYF
— Nabela Noor (@Nabela) October 1, 2020
Brave as hell for Chrissy Teigen to share something so personal. So sad.
— Rae Sanni (@raesanni) October 1, 2020
Send love to @chrissyteigen – can’t imagine what heartbreak that is.
— Erica Rhodes (@ericarhodes) October 1, 2020
So emotional over Chrissy Teigen’s loss. Too many women can relate to her story. Too many women watched her Instagram stories with anxiety brought on by their own PTSD. Too many women will cry tonight for Jack and for their baby too.
Prayers to all these women.
— InMinivanHell (@inminivanhell) October 1, 2020