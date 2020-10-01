Fans Commiserate with Chrissy Teigen and John Legend After They’ve Lost Their Baby

Chrissy Teigen is heartbroken and fans are sending her all the best wishes.

The show host took to her social media to announce that she and her husband John Legend lost their pregnancy, which was approaching full term.

“Driving home from the hospital with no baby. How can this be real,” she said in a breaking note shared on her Twitter, and on her Instagram, she posted a long letter in which she explained how all of this happened.

Now, fans are sending her the best wishes, consoling with the mother which shared two children–Luna and Miles–with John Legend.

Prayers to @chrissyteigen and @johnlegend …. we will always remember Baby Jack. 🙏🏾 — Loni Love (@LoniLove) October 1, 2020

Incredibly brave of @chrissyteigen and @johnlegend to share the story of losing their baby Jack. They're giving voice to millions of parents who have suffered the same despair and felt so alone. May Jack's memory be a blessing, and I wish all who grieve, peace and healing love. — Erin Davis (@erindavis) October 1, 2020

My heart is absolutely breaking for Chrissy Teigen and John Legend. This is a woman who shares so bravely and openly all the joys and sorrows of her life. She is an absolute gift to our world. I am praying tonight for their son and for their family. 🙏 — Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) October 1, 2020

I mean this with all of my heart when I say that it takes a special kind of person to experience what @ChrissyTeigen has in just 1 year and have the strength to share it with the world. May God cover her and her family with healing and endless love at this time. 🤍 https://t.co/PAWG4S0UYF — Nabela Noor (@Nabela) October 1, 2020

Brave as hell for Chrissy Teigen to share something so personal. So sad. — Rae Sanni (@raesanni) October 1, 2020

Send love to @chrissyteigen – can’t imagine what heartbreak that is. — Erica Rhodes (@ericarhodes) October 1, 2020

So emotional over Chrissy Teigen’s loss. Too many women can relate to her story. Too many women watched her Instagram stories with anxiety brought on by their own PTSD. Too many women will cry tonight for Jack and for their baby too. Prayers to all these women. — InMinivanHell (@inminivanhell) October 1, 2020

