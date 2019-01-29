Fans Celebrate Rapper Ycee as He Turns 26

Happy birthday to Ycee!

The rapper has just turned 26 and it is for this reason his loyal fans have taken to Twitter to tweet their favourite songs by him, and also to speak about his successes despite all the challenges he had faced in the industry.

And this comes one week after the Omo Alhaji rapper confirmed that he has ended his relationship with Tinny Entertainment.

Check out some of the heartwarming tweets by fans below:

