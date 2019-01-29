Fans Celebrate Rapper Ycee as He Turns 26

Happy birthday to Ycee!
The rapper has just turned 26 and it is for this reason his loyal fans have taken to Twitter to tweet their favourite songs by him, and also to speak about his successes despite all the challenges he had faced in the industry.
And this comes one week after the Omo Alhaji rapper confirmed that he has ended his relationship with Tinny Entertainment.
Check out some of the heartwarming tweets by fans below:
@iam_YCEE ..Art created By @Official_2eazy ….Happy Birthday Man!!!. pic.twitter.com/ncyKBiQTuj
— LagosEngine🔞🔞🔞 (@Bensman_) January 29, 2019
Happy birthday blood @iam_YCEE
We taking over #ANBT pic.twitter.com/sVCjDSDYrA
— BBK (@BEATSBYKARMA) January 29, 2019
Happy Birthday Pops. 🎈
Mr 'Ain't Nobody Badder Than' himself. Blessings @iam_YCEE ❤️ pic.twitter.com/iQCY7JmUsO
— ANBT🎈 (@LitSego) January 29, 2019
@iam_YCEE Happy Birthday Oludemilade Martin Ajejo
Happy birthday king Zaheer 👑
You Remain My Best till Eternity 🚀🚀 pic.twitter.com/nbfnMu1T42
— ❤️🥤 (@Rhayeofficial) January 29, 2019
Happy birthday to you @iam_YCEE , I have been a big fan of yours ever since I was in jss2, thank you for your awesome music, bless up🙏🏾💫 pic.twitter.com/LaedY1GWEX
— blackk_boy (@SoyemiAyomide1) January 29, 2019
Happy 26th birthday @iam_YCEE more blessings Gee 💪 pic.twitter.com/KWz6Ro7cCY
— Sixty9 (@seun_shewen) January 29, 2019