Fans are Hoping for One More Album from D’banj and Don Jazzy

If you want to see D’banj and Don Jazzy do another album together, you’re not alone.

Fans of the two music greats have been leaving comments under a post shared by D’banj to get this done.

The ‘Koko Master’ who clocked 40 years on June 9, had shared a picture of himself and Don Jazzy at his birthday bash, giving us a history lesson as to the genesis of the popular phrase; ‘It’s Don Jazzy Again”.

There was a lot of love for the former business partners under the post and some fans used the opportunity to solicit for one more album from the duo.

See some of the comments.

Will this ever happen? We sure hope that it does.

