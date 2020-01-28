Folks were amazed to see what Mrs West’s skin looks like up close and completely unfiltered.

A close-up image of Kim Kardashian West’s skin has gone viral on Reddit, causing users to question conventional beauty standards.

You can see that, just like most people, she has slightly visible pores, some mild texture, and fine lines around her eyes and on her forehead.

Celebrities have flaws too https://t.co/Qs8EAg4NT4 — TAXI (@designtaxi) January 28, 2020

Instagram and the filters and editing apps that we have access to these days can fool people into believing celebrities have no flaws.

Kim Kardashian is gorgeous no matter what people say about her skin not being flawless 🥰😍❤️❤️ I just adore her to pieces 🥰🥰🥰 #KIMKARDASHIANALLDAYEVERYDAY 🙌🏻🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/IF3wmEq5VB — amina (@aminam02861333) January 28, 2020

Another fan commented “a flawless skin doesn’t exist in real life, only on instagram.”