Fans Are Freaking Out Over This Close-Up Photo of Kim Kardashian’s Skin

AbiolaCelebrity / LifeStyleNo Comment on Fans Are Freaking Out Over This Close-Up Photo of Kim Kardashian’s Skin

Folks were amazed to see what Mrs West’s skin looks like up close and completely unfiltered.

A close-up image of Kim Kardashian West’s skin has gone viral on Reddit, causing users to question conventional beauty standards.

You can see that, just like most people, she has slightly visible pores, some mild texture, and fine lines around her eyes and on her forehead.

Instagram and the filters and editing apps that we have access to these days can fool people into believing celebrities have no flaws.

Another fan commented “a flawless skin doesn’t exist in real life, only on instagram.”

Related Posts

Rolling Loud Miami 2020 Headliners include A$AP Rocky, Travis Scott, and Post Malone.

January 28, 2020

Actress Nkechi Blessing Comes for Troll Who Dissed Her Man

January 28, 2020

Actress Eve Esin and Her Beau are Now Engaged!

January 28, 2020

About Abiola

View all posts by Abiola →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *