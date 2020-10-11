Fans Accuse Chacha Eke Faani’s Husband of Controlling Her Social Media Following New Picture of the Couple

Tofunmi Oluwashina

A lot of fans do not believe that Chacha Eke Faani is in charge of her Instagtam account following a new picture on her page.

A picture of the actress and her husband, Austin Eke Faani in matching outfits and a loving pose had been posted on the mother of three’s page on Saturday, October 10, 2020.

However, many fans were not buying it and pointed accusing fingers at Austin whom they believe is trying to save face following his wife’s earlier video of walking away from her marriage and then subsequently, admitting to being diagnosed with Bipolar Disorder.

For many of the fans, Chacha Eke Faani’s husband is yet to speak about his wife’s current health status for such a loving husband.

See some of their reactions below.

