Fani-Kayode reportedly parts ways with wife, Precious Chikwendu

A former Minister of Aviation Femi Fani Kayode his split from his wife Precious Chikwendu, according to blogger Stella Dimoko Korkus.

The popular blogger alleged that the separation is as a result of repeated case of domestic violence suffered by Precious.

The Insiders confirm that Precious moved out months ago but without her four sons as the former Minister has taken custody of the kids and put them under the care of a nanny with strict instructions that Precious not come near the house they shared as a couple.

SDK Blog adds that since Precious moved out, Femi Fani Kayode took back the car gift he gave her and cancelled her accounts as well.

She also allegedly got beaten up many times when she was pregnant with her first son and the triplets.

Insiders who spoke to SDK say every time they post on social media; ”Just know that they just settled a quarrel or someone got whooped and they settled”

The insider adds that “the situation between both of them is serious and he has told her she would never see her kids again.”

Furthermore, SDK alleges that Precious is demanding for DNA on her triplet sons because all four kids were allegedly conceived via IVF but she is not sure where fani-Kayode donated the sperm.

