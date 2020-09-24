‘Fani-Kayode planning to marry fifth wife’ –Kemi Olunloyo

If the words of acclaimed ‘medical journalist’ Kemi Olunloyo are anything to go by, a former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, is planning to marry a fifth wife.

Her latest salvo comes amid reports that Fani-Kayode’s marriage to fourth wife Precious Chikwendu has hit the rocks.

Olunloyo had earlier claimed that Precious Chikwendu was caught in a hotel room with a man – which led to her divorce.

“Sources @PoliceNG say Mrs Precious Fani-Kayode was arrested in a hotel room with a married naval officer who was charged with adultery a crime in Northern Nigeria. They called FFK to the red handed scene. They were both charged with conspiracy to KILL Femi,” she said.

“Later that night Precious was reportedly chased out of the hotel by management because three different men met her there three consecutive nights and hotel management said it wasn’t appropriate for a married woman living locally to be staying there,” she added.

With the dust yet to settle on the divorce saga, Olunloyo has now revealed that Femi Fani-Kayode’s decision to get married to a fifth wife was triggered by the hotel incident involving his wife.

“Chief @realFFK‘s 5 girlfriends revealed EXCLUSIVELY to me. I will introduce them to you one by one. Close pals say he is planning to marry one of these ladies soon as a 5th wife. I was also told that catching Precious in bed with a man triggered all this,” she tweeted.

#BREAKING #FFKCase Chief @realFFK's 5 girlfriends revealed EXCLUSIVELY to me🤫 I will introduce them to you one by one. Close pals say he is planning to marry one of these ladies soon as a 5th wife. I was also told that catching Precious in bed with a man triggered all this😲 pic.twitter.com/oFhwoJrvbG — Dr Kemi Olunloyo🎙️#Kemitalks (@KemiOlunloyo) September 24, 2020

Fani-Kayode, who sued a popular blogger for defamation after the marital crisis broke, is yet to react to Olunloyo’s latest claim.

Fingers crossed on this one.

