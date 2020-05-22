‘Fani-Kayode loves us’ – Church of Satan

The Church of Satan has sorta rekindled their love-hate affair with a former Aviation Minister, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode.

According to the religious cult, Fani-Kayode ‘loves them’ and the ‘attention’ they get.

The love confession was made after yet another Twitter clash between the pair on Thursday.

In a tweet shared via his official Twitter handle accompanied by a photo of the Satanists procession, FFK called for the destruction of the Satanists and their temples.

The tweet reads:

“‘Angel’, the ritual guild leader for the Satanic Temple of Washington state, leads the procession up the Capitol steps as part of their satanic ritual. Behold the seed of Belial, the offspring of the serpent & the children of Beelzebub. May the Lord rebuke thee satan

“May the Lord crush your citadels, pull down your temples, burn your alters and scatter your disciples” – Chief Femi Kayode.

Reacting to the tweet, the Church of Satan through their verified Twitter handle, said:

“He loves us, and loves the attention.”

Twitter, as usual was, bestirred into a hubbub of partisan voices following the exchange, with some pitching their tents with Fani-Kayode, and others for the Satanists.

