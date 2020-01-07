Fani-Kayode loses Father in-law

A former minister of aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, has lost his father-in-law, Hilary Chikwendu.

Mr Chikwendu died on Tuesday morning in Abuja.

Fani-Kayode in a tweet said the family was in pains as he prayed for the repose of his in-law.

“Lost my father-in-law, Mr Hilary Chikwendu of Nanka, Anambra State at 10.00 a.m. this morning in Abuja. It is very painful. We are in mourning. May his precious soul rest in peace,” he tweeted.

A stalwart of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Fani-Kayode is married to Precious Chikwendu, who won the Miss United Nations (world) beauty pageant in 2014.

Fani-Kayode and Precious have four boys.

