Fani-Kayode hits Buhari for dividing Nigeria along ethnic and religious lines

A former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has countered an appeal by the President, Maj Gen Muhammadu Buhari [retd], that Nigerians should not allow Boko Haram divide them along religious lines.

Fani-Kayode, a stalwart of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), accused Buhari of being responsible for the division, saying in a tweet:

“You say we must not allow the terrorists to divide us but YOU have divided us more than all our previous leaders put together.

“You divided us on ethnic and religious lines by putting northern Muslims in power everywhere & by allowing Boko Haram and Fulani militants to slaughter our people.”

His statement was in reaction to a previous statement signed by the president’s spokesman, Garba Shehu in the wake of the execution of some Christians by the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) during the week.

In a bid to ward off talk of religious disputes getting widespread, Buhari said Nigerians shouldn’t allow terrorists to split the populace along religious lines.

“We should, under no circumstance, let the terrorists divide us by turning Christians against Muslims because these barbaric killers don’t represent Islam and millions of other law-abiding Muslims around the world,” he said in a statement.

But the president’s stand has been countered by political watchers who claim his leadership style and alleged bias towards the north has already wrought unspeakable damage to the polity.