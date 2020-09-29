Fani-Kayode dismisses speculations of fifth marriage

A former minister of aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, has debunked rumours that he’s planning on getting married to a new wife after his marriage with Precious Chikwendu recently hit the rocks.

Kayode was pictured with Halima Yusuf, fuelling speculations that she has moved in to replace Chikwendu.

But writing on social media, Fani-Kayode labelled the speculations as false.

“There have been wild speculations in the social media that I am planning to get married again. This is false.

“Miss Halima Yusuf, who has been cited as my fiancée, is simply a dear friend and confidante who I have the utmost respect for and who I hold in high esteem.

“She, together with others, has been a source of immense comfort for me and mine at this time and for this, I am eternally grateful to her.

“I appeal to all those peddling the falsehood that we are about to get married to please desist from doing so,” he said.

