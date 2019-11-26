Fani-Kayode claims Saudi Arabia, Turkey support Boko Haram; begs Israel, Trump for support

emmanuelNewsNo Comment on Fani-Kayode claims Saudi Arabia, Turkey support Boko Haram; begs Israel, Trump for support

Ex-Minister of Aviation and Peoples Democratic Party [PDP] stalwart, Femi Fani-Kayode, has accused Turkey, Qatar and Saudi Arabia of covertly supporting Islamist terrorists Boko Haram and Fulani herdsmen in Nigeria.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Fani-Kayode alleged that ISIS and Al Qaeda make their support open, while the aforementioned countries secretly support Boko Haram and killer herdsmen.

He tweeted: “Turkey, Qatar and Saudi Arabia covertly support Boko Haram and the Fulani herdsmen. ISIS, Al Qaeda and Islamic Jihad do so openly. What is slowly unfolding in our country is alarming and frightful. Nigeria needs the support of @realDonaldTrump and Israel for what lies ahead.”

He however did not back his claim with evidence.

,

Related Posts

‘There’s no need to be ashamed’ – Soyinka opens up on cancer diagnosis

November 26, 2019
Plane

Armed men hijack plane, steal cargo

November 26, 2019

4 dead, many injured as 6.4 magnitude Earthquake rocks Albania

November 26, 2019

About emmanuel

View all posts by emmanuel →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *