Fani-Kayode claims Saudi Arabia, Turkey support Boko Haram; begs Israel, Trump for support

Ex-Minister of Aviation and Peoples Democratic Party [PDP] stalwart, Femi Fani-Kayode, has accused Turkey, Qatar and Saudi Arabia of covertly supporting Islamist terrorists Boko Haram and Fulani herdsmen in Nigeria.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Fani-Kayode alleged that ISIS and Al Qaeda make their support open, while the aforementioned countries secretly support Boko Haram and killer herdsmen.

He tweeted: “Turkey, Qatar and Saudi Arabia covertly support Boko Haram and the Fulani herdsmen. ISIS, Al Qaeda and Islamic Jihad do so openly. What is slowly unfolding in our country is alarming and frightful. Nigeria needs the support of @realDonaldTrump and Israel for what lies ahead.”

He however did not back his claim with evidence.