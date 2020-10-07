Fan Surprises #BBNaija Star Ozo With One Million Naira Cheque at Abuja Party

Congratulations to Ozoemena Joseph Chukwu!
Last night, fans of the Big Brother Naija reality TV star treated him to an All-White themed party in Abuja, which was attended by his family and friends. Midway through the event, a fan presented him with a cheque of one million naira to the amazement of those who showed up for the event.
See the video below:
Gosh!!! This is amazing… A noiseless fan base does More. Tell me if this is not love. My brother ⭕Z⭕ You are so much loved o! God bless everyone who put this together in Abuja for the King of Superions @officialozo__ . . . . . . . . . . #therayztv #bbnaijalockdown #nengibbnaija #ozobbnaija . #nengiroyals #superions #ozo #nengininjas #ozoemena #myowerri🇳🇬#imostate #nengi #bbnaijalockdown2020
And check out the hilarious moment when he danced for his fans:
My best highlights of today at Ozo dinner white party in Abuja. ⭕️⭕️⭕️⭕️❤️👑💯 #OZOAllWhiteDinner #OZOinAbuja pic.twitter.com/0Fb0wKZENX
— kenny Raheemah (@KennyRaheemah) October 6, 2020