Famous Korean Boy Band, BTS, Named TIME’s Entertainer of the Year

BTS is getting all the accolades!

The South Korean pop group that is unarguably the biggest band in the world right now, has been named TIME magazine’s Entertainer of the Year.

Here’s what the magazine has to say about them:

BTS isn’t just the biggest K-pop act on the charts. They’ve become the biggest band in the world—full stop. Between releasing multiple albums, breaking every type of record and appearing in these extemporaneous livestreams in 2020, BTS ascended to the zenith of pop stardom. And they did it in a year defined by setbacks, one in which the world hit pause and everyone struggled to maintain their connections. Other celebrities tried to leverage this year’s challenges; most failed. (Remember that star-studded “Imagine” video?) But BTS’s bonds to their international fan base, called ARMY, deepened amid the pandemic, a global racial reckoning and worldwide shutdowns.

