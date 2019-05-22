Famous Kenyan Author, Binyavanga Wainaina, Dies at the Age of 48

Binyavanga Wainaina is dead.

According to Aljazeera, this was confirmed by the publication he founded, Kwani?, which noted that the author passed away following a short illness, a few minutes past 10pm on Tuesday at a Nairobi hospital.

This sad news comes nearly four years after Wainaina suffered a stroke.

The famous author won the Caine Prize for African Writing for his short story Discovering Home in 2002. And he began his activism for same-sex relationship, after coming out as a gay man, following the passage of anti-gay laws in Kenya.

In December 2016, Time Magazine Most Influential person revealed his HIV status, and had been working on new projects, before he passed on.

Wainaina’s literary works include ‘How to Write About Africa’ (2006), ‘One Day I Will Write About This Place: A Memoir’ (2012), and ‘Nguva Na Nyoka’ (2016) meaning ‘Sirens and Serpents’ in Swahili.

He was 48.