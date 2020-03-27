Famous ‘Imam of Peace’ Trolls President Buhari on Twitter

Imam Mohamad Tawhidi is currently dragging President Buhari on Twitter and this has triggered a major conversation on the app.

The drama started yesterday after Nigerians questioned the presidency about the whereabouts of Buhari, who last addressed the nation about the COVD-19 pandemic in a 23 second Twitter video.

Now, Imam Tawhidi, who uses the famous handle ‘Imam of Peace’, has made it his today’s duty to call out the Nigerian President on his platform.

“The President of Nigeria Muhammadu Buhari still doesn’t know the name of the virus killing 24,000+ at such a rapid rate. Addressing the nation about it for the first time, he pronounced the virus as ‘CIVIK 1-9’,” he wrote. Adding, “His friend, Imran Khan, thinks Japan and Germany share a border.”

