Famous ‘Imam of Peace’ Trolls President Buhari on Twitter

Imam Mohamad Tawhidi is currently dragging President Buhari on Twitter and this has triggered a major conversation on the app.

The drama started yesterday after Nigerians questioned the presidency about the whereabouts of Buhari, who last addressed the nation about the COVD-19 pandemic in a 23 second Twitter video.

Now, Imam Tawhidi, who uses the famous handle ‘Imam of Peace’, has made it his today’s duty to call out the Nigerian President on his platform.

“The President of Nigeria Muhammadu Buhari still doesn’t know the name of the virus killing 24,000+ at such a rapid rate. Addressing the nation about it for the first time, he pronounced the virus as ‘CIVIK 1-9’,” he wrote. Adding, “His friend, Imran Khan, thinks Japan and Germany share a border.”

See his tweets:

The President of Nigeria Muhammadu Buhari still doesn’t know the name of the virus killing 24,000+ at such a rapid rate. Addressing the nation about it for the first time, he pronounced the virus as 'CIVIK 1-9'. His friend, Imran Khan, thinks Japan and Germany share a border. — Imam of Peace (@Imamofpeace) March 27, 2020

Top 3 leaders: 1- Imran Khan. Professional beggar, terror-sympathizer, thinks Japan and Germany are neighbours. 2- Muhammadu Buhari, dumbest person in Nigeria. Scared of terrorists, promises to fight the COVIKK virus. 3- Tamim of Qatar: Thinks he’s sexy. Answers only to mummy. — Imam of Peace (@Imamofpeace) March 27, 2020

I love Nigeria. I have one Nigerian friend and she’s amazing. One of the most successful and honest people I know. I also welcome my new Nigerian followers on Twitter. You have a beautiful country but it would be more beautiful without the terrorism enabled by Dictator Buhari. — Imam of Peace (@Imamofpeace) March 27, 2020

More lies. I am not Nigerian nor am I a follower of Zakzaky and the terrorist regime in Iran. I despise Zakzaky. Criticizing Buhari doesn’t mean I support Zakzaky. I reject them both. I take orders from one person only and that person is my lady. https://t.co/bKNAhIPMxz — Imam of Peace (@Imamofpeace) March 27, 2020

President Buhari’s cult claim they have nothing to do with terrorists in Nigeria. Yet when I expose terrorists in Nigeria… President Buhari’s fans attack me online. A stupid President is always elected by stupid people. — Imam of Peace (@Imamofpeace) March 27, 2020

Muhammadu Buhari is the Joe Biden of Nigeria: 1- People don’t know where he is. 2- He doesn’t know where he is. 3- He doesn’t know what he’s talking about. 4- His fingerprints are on dirty files with no one brave enough to investigate him. 5- A national embarrassment. — Imam of Peace (@Imamofpeace) March 27, 2020

Nigerians should know that I’ve actually had contact with his office before, during civil conflicts (Shia-Sunni/army clashes). I was about to come to Nigeria for negotiations and help achieve peace between sects. But it looks like Buhari loves conflict so he can stay in power. https://t.co/uXstnM8X3I — Imam of Peace (@Imamofpeace) March 27, 2020

Nigerians please be careful from the Covikkk virus. 😘 — Imam of Peace (@Imamofpeace) March 27, 2020