Family Solicits for Financial Support to Fly Majek Fashek’s Body to Nigeria

The family of the late legendary Reggae singer, Majek Fashek are requesting financial support to enable them bring his body back home to Nigeria.

A spokesperson for the family in the person of Ehiozuwa Agbonayinma, made the call on behalf of the family.

The Former member of the House of Representatives, representing Egor/Ikpoba Okha Federal Constituency, noted that the challenge of Covid-19 has made things quite expensive hence the call for assistance.

He described Majek Fashek as a legend and Africa’s pride and thus cannot be allowed to be buried like an ordinary mortal.

“ With the support of the family, the children, we are looking at how we can bring him to Nigeria to be buried. This is going to cost quite a lot of money, especially with the challenge of Covid-19.

“So, we are trying to raise funds. The only account we have right now to be donated to, is the senior son’s account, Randy.

“Making this public is not my decision alone, some people came and said we should set this up. They said we should set up accounts in America and Nigeria. We want him to be buried here in Nigeria, his fatherland and not in some foreign land like a chicken.

“In Nigeria, we are still trying to decide which account to use but the American account of the first son is ready and people are already paying into it. I must commend the response has been encouraging but we need more funds.”

Agbominaya said a committee was being set up to take charge of setting up the Nigerian account.

“In the meantime, people can pay to the American account of the son. We just have to bring Majek home for proper burial,” he reiterated.

Majek Fashek died on June 1, 2020 in New York City, United States of America.

