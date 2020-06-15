Family Releases Official Statement on the Passing of Ibidun Ajayi Ighodalo

The family of the late Ibidun Ajayi Ighodalo has released an official statement, confirming her passing.

The statement which was jointly released by the Ighodalo and Olaleye Ajayi family, requested for privacy during this difficult time and stated that burial details will be communicated in due course.

See the statement below.

The Ighodalo and Olaleye Ajayi families are deeply saddened to announce the sudden loss of our beloved wife and daughter Mrs. Ibidunni Ituah-Ighodalo who passed away in the early hours of today. As you will understand, this is a difficult time for our families and we will appreciate some privacy during this time. All information of burial proceedings will be provided in due course.

Signed – ASUE IGHODALO

The shocking news of the passing of Ibidun Ighodalo rent the airwaves on Sunday, June 14.

Tributes continue to pour in to celebrate the life of the mother of two who died in her hotel room in Port Harcourt due to what is suspected to be a cardiac arrest.

