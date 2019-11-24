Police

Family of three found dead in Makurdi

emmanuelNewsNo Comment on Family of three found dead in Makurdi

The Benue Police Command has confirmed that three bodies, belonging to members of one family, have been found in a room in the northbank area of Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Anene, confirmed the incident and said investigation is on to unravel the cause of death.

She added that a little girl was found in the room where the bodies were discovered completely unhurt but too small to give useful information to the authorities.

The police spokesperson said the cause of death was still unknown but added that all the corpses had no physical injuries to warrant an immediate determination of cause of death.

She, therefore, appealed to members of the public with useful information on the event to report to the nearest security agencies to aid investigation.

“The incident was reported today and when our men rushed to the scene, we discovered three dead bodies: a man, his wife and son,” she said.

Some of the neighbours described the deceased family members as “peaceful” and wondered what could have happened.

,

Related Posts

8 SA Policemen charged with Torture, Murder of Nigerian

November 24, 2019

US freezes $14.2m in Onyema’s Accounts

November 24, 2019

Allen Onyema lines up team of Lawyers for defence

November 24, 2019

About emmanuel

View all posts by emmanuel →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *