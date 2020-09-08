Family of six crushed to death as building collapses in Kebbi

Tragedy struck in Yaldu, Arewa Local Government Area of Kebbi State as a family of six died after the building they reside in collapsed.

According to reports, the building came crumbling after many days of rainfall in the area that led to severe flooding.

The family which comprises of a father, mother and their four children were in the building when it collapsed and all lost their lives.

They have since been buried according to Islamic injunctions as neighbours and relatives mourn the devastating loss.

