Family of Chimamanda Adichie Release Official Statement Following Death of Their Father

The Adichie family has released an official statement following the passing of their patriarch, Prof. James Nwoye Adichie.

In a statement confirming the death of their father, his son, Chuks Adiche spoke on behalf of the family.

The statement reads;

A life so beautifully lived deserves to be beautifully remembered. With deepest sorrow, the Adichie family announce the death of our beloved husband and father, Professor James Nwoye Adichie, on Wednesday June 10, 2020.

He was 88 years old.

He received his PhD in statistics from Berkeley and went on to become Nigeria’s first professor of statistics. His dedicated life’s work was at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, where he was named professor emeritus in 2016. Upon his retirement, he lived in his hometown, Abba, Njikoka Local Government Area, Anambra State.

He is survived by his wife Mrs. Grace Ifeoma Adichie; their six children: Ijeoma, Uchenna, Chuks, Okechukwu, Chimamanda and Kenechukwu; as well as nine grandchildren, in-laws and many relatives.

Funeral arrangements will be announced in due course.

Signed:

Chuks Adichie

For the family

News made the rounds on Thursday that famed novelist, Chimamanda Adichie had lost her father, Prof. James Nwoye Adichie after a brief illness.

The erudite statistician was 88 years old

