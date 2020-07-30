‘Family is Everything’, Toni Braxton Breaks Social Media Silence Following Tamar Braxton’s Suicide Attempt

Toni Braxton has broken her social media hiatus to post a very important message to all and sundry.

The singer who was yet to make a public statement on the suicide attempt of her younger sister, Tamar Braxton finally broke her silence on Instagram.

The ‘Unbreak my Heart’ hitmaker shared a picture of all five Braxton sisters and their mother and captioned it; “Family is everything! Especially sisters!”

Recall that Tamar Braxton was rushed to the hospital earlier this month after an attempted suicide which is believed stemmed from emotional duress as a result of her contract with We TV.

The cable network released a statement earlier in the week, stating that it had postponed the premiere of Tamar’s new show till September 10.

It’s great that Toni Braxton and the rest of the family are holding Tamar up during this time.

