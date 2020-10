It’s a mother and son power combination for Tiwa Savage and her son, Jamil Balogun who bagged an endorsement deal together.

The dynamic duo are the latest brand ambassadors of Twisco, a chocolatey drink and proud mama, Tiwa couldn’t help but share the news.

She posted the announcement on her Instagram page with a video of herself and Jamil Balogun and also shared the official campaign picture.

Tiwa Savage and her son are making 2020 the money year and grabbing all the bags available.

