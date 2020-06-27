‘Family Guy’ Voice Actor Mike Henry Quits ‘Cleveland Brown’ Role

Mike Henry has stepped down from his voice actor role for the Cleveland Brown character on Fox’s animated Family Guy.

Henry, who is white, has voiced the African-American Brown since the show’s inception in 1999. He also voiced the character and his son, Rallo Tubbs, on the spinoff, The Cleveland Show, which ran for four years on Fox.

And that not all the brown people voicing he has done; he reportedly also voiced Latina maid Consuela on the animated series.

With Jenny Slate quitting her voice acting on Big Mouth and Kirsten Bell on Central Park, Henry has now announced that he is done pretending to speak like black and brown people as a white person.

“It’s been an honor to play Cleveland on Family Guy for 20 years. I love this character, but persons of color should play characters of color. Therefore, I will be stepping down from the role,” Henry wrote.

See his tweet below:

See his tweet below:

