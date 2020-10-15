Falz Writes Buhari on Reconstitution of National Human Rights Commission’s Governing Council

Folarin Falana aka Falz has written to President Muhammadu Buhari on the reconstitution of the governing body of the National Human Rights Commission.

The singer and rapper who is one of the leading voices of the #EndSARS campaign, shared the letter on his social media pages in reaction to a statement by the president’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adeshina.

Speaking on the statement, Falz noted that Adeshina stated that the president had agreed to the youths’ #5of5 demand and was setting up an independent panel by the human rights commission to look into human rights violations by the police.

Falz however pointed out that the National Human Rights Commission is without a governing council and provisions by the law states that it cannot exercise its jurisdiction without this.

Quoting one of the Acts that empowers the National Human Rights Commission, the younger Falana stated the criteria of people to be on the governing council and requested the presidency make haste in this regard so that the youths see that the promises made by the seat of power are not just empty but will be followed through on.

