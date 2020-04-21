Falz Wants the Contact of the Three Women Persecuted by Nigerian Immigration

ukamakaCelebrity / LifeStyleNo Comment on Falz Wants the Contact of the Three Women Persecuted by Nigerian Immigration

Yesterday, news surfaced that the three female officers who work for the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) and who participated in the famous BOP Challenged were being persecuted by their boss.

According to this Premium Times report, the women received queries which descried their participation in the fun challenge as an act that “caused a lot of embarrassment to the NIS and in line with our standard as a paramilitary organisation is considered scandalous.”

Well, many Nigerians took to social media yesterday to drag the NIS for filth and demanded for justice for the women.

Now, Falz has tweeted search for the women’s contact details.

See his tweet below:

We pray everything works out well for the women in the end.

,

Related Posts

Ozinna Anumudu Announces the Passing of Her Father, Willie

April 21, 2020

Clean Dozen! Eminem celebrates 12 years without drug or alcohol

April 21, 2020

Beverly Naya Says ‘Twitter is the Hub for Nigerians With Displaced Aggression’

April 21, 2020

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *