Falz Wants the Contact of the Three Women Persecuted by Nigerian Immigration

Yesterday, news surfaced that the three female officers who work for the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) and who participated in the famous BOP Challenged were being persecuted by their boss.

According to this Premium Times report, the women received queries which descried their participation in the fun challenge as an act that “caused a lot of embarrassment to the NIS and in line with our standard as a paramilitary organisation is considered scandalous.”

Well, many Nigerians took to social media yesterday to drag the NIS for filth and demanded for justice for the women.

After the video was released, they got a query from the Comptroller general threatening dismissal from service. pic.twitter.com/UG12fdqhgZ — Ayobami (@dondekojo) April 20, 2020

According to the Office of the Deputy Comptroller General, they “desecrated” the uniform and should be released from duty. A gentle reminder that Nigeria is built on violating women’s rights and agency! What kind of sexist Public Service Law frames this as “immoral behaviour.” pic.twitter.com/EU3WKqDKpD — Oluwaseun Ayodeji Osowobi (@AyodejiOsowobi) April 20, 2020

Now, Falz has tweeted search for the women’s contact details.

See his tweet below:

Whoever has direct contact with the immigration ladies should please reach out to me. DM or something. Thanks 🙏🏽 — Bop Daddy (@falzthebahdguy) April 21, 2020

We pray everything works out well for the women in the end.