Falz Shuts Down Reports that He Will Join the IGP for #EndSARS Townhall Meeting

Falz has put out a statement on his Twitter after the official handle of the Nigerian Government published a report claiming that the rapper and others will join the IG of Police for a townhall meeting to address the #EndSARS movement.
See the statement:
Virtual Town Hall Meeting on Ending Police Brutality, by @NigeriaFMYS. A conversation with @PoliceNG, @NigeriaFMYS and @NhrcNigeria.
3pm today. https://t.co/RuRlYlx0Ep pic.twitter.com/qLyNMqtcLR
— Government of Nigeria (@NigeriaGov) October 16, 2020
But Falz has shut it down and added that he can see the agenda the government is so intent on whipping up. “I will not be on this panel. I was given false information. Plus there is no need for all this please!! The agenda is clear #5for5 #SARSMUSTEND,” he tweeted.
I will not be on this panel. I was given false information. Plus there is no need for all this please!! The agenda is clear #5for5 #SARSMUSTEND https://t.co/fH1osBSLCs
— Bop Daddy (@falzthebahdguy) October 16, 2020