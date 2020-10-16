Falz Shuts Down Reports that He Will Join the IGP for #EndSARS Townhall Meeting

Falz has put out a statement on his Twitter after the official handle of the Nigerian Government published a report claiming that the rapper and others will join the IG of Police for a townhall meeting to address the #EndSARS movement.

See the statement:

But Falz has shut it down and added that he can see the agenda the government is so intent on whipping up. “I will not be on this panel. I was given false information. Plus there is no need for all this please!! The agenda is clear #5for5 #SARSMUSTEND,” he tweeted.

