Falz Begins the New Year with Socially Conscious Song ‘Talk’ [Video]

Falz is arguably Nigeria’s most socially conscious musician, and the New Year hasn’t changed that as he just dropped his latest commentary, Talk.

In the new joint, the multi-talented rapper/comedian touches on various social issues in Nigeria, particularly the craze to leave the country and go overseas.

Talk – which features Sess, Willis, Lubezki and Sane Sam – was directed by Prodigeezy and produced by Wande Thomas.

The new single is taken from Moral Instruction which is the fourth solo studio album by Falz.

Watch the official video below…

In 2018, Falz, real name Folarin Falana, caused a major controversy with his social conscious song – This Is Nigeria.

The single, a sample of Childish Gambino’s This is America, was eventually banned by the Nigeria Broadcasting Commission (NBC) after complaints by the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC).