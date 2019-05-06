Falcons Coach, Dennerby Names 20-Home Based Players for WAFU Cup

Head coach of the Super Falcons, Thomas Dennerby has released the list of 20 home-based players to represent Nigeria at the WAFU Women’s Cup Tournament in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire from 8th – 18th May 2019.

The Super Falcons will face Burkina Faso, Niger Republic, and Mali in Group B. Host nation Cote d’Ivoire will tackle Senegal, Togo, and Ghana in Group A.

Nigeria’s delegation will fly out of the country on Tuesday aboard an Air Ivoire flight, to arrive Abidjan in the afternoon, thenff.com writes.

Dennerby stated last week that the WAFU Women’s Cup Tournament is important for the home-based professionals, as it will determine the number of them that he will include his list for the final training camp at the Avita Resort in Bad Tatzmannsdorf, Austria ahead of the 8th FIFA Women’s World Cup finals taking place 7th June – 7th July in France.

The Falcons will take on the Senior Women National Team of Burkina Faso in their first match of the WAFU Cup Tournament on Thursday, 9th May, before tackling their counterparts from Niger Republic on Saturday, 11th May. Their last match of the group phase, against Mali, comes up on Tuesday, 14th May.

Nigeria finished in third place at the last edition of the competition in 2018.

The Complete Squad

Goalkeepers:Chiamaka Nnadozie; Christy Ohiaeriaku; Alaba Jonathan

Defenders: Glory Ogbonna; Chidinma Okeke; Mary Ologbosere; Mariam Ibrahim; Evelyn Nwabuoku

Midfielders: Osarenoma Igbinovia; Amarachi Okoronkwo; Cynthia Aku; Adebisi Saheed; Peace Efih

Forwards: Uchenna Kanu; Alice Ogebe; Chioma Wogu; Esther Sunday; Rafiat Sule; Joy Bokiri; Rita Okoro