Falana Embarks on First Continental Tour of Four Cities: Check Out the Details!

Coming off the success and critical acclaim of her second EP, “Chapter One,” Falana partners with Access Bank to embark on her first continental tour, kicking it off on the 16th of August at Terra Kulture, Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria. The tour will continue on till September 6th, 2019, making stops at different cities across Africa.

Falana’s show promises to be a full sonic and visual delight taking the audience into a captivating synthesis of Afrobeat and Alternative Soul. A breath of fresh air and a rising star in her own right, Falana curates and performs each part of her concert to create an immersive experience for her audience. The setlist will include songs from her previous acclaimed EP “Things Fall Together,” songs like “Repeat” and “Ride or Die” from her newly released EP, “Chapter One,” and indeed, as per her little gift to the audience, covers of global classics.

We know you don’t want to miss this extraordinary musical experience. The tour will close out in Abuja on September 6th, 2019 at NAF Conference Centre.

FALANA: CHAPTER ONE TOUR SCHEDULE

Lagos, Nigeria.

Venue: Terra Kulture

Address: 1376 Tiamiyu Savage St, Victoria Island, Lagos

Date: Lagos 16th August 2019

Time: 8 PM

Accra, Ghana.

Venue: +233 Jazz Bar

Address: Dr Isert St, Accra, Ghana

Date: 24th August 2019

Kigali, Rwanda.

Venue: Kigali Marriott

Address: KN 3 Avenue, Kigali, Rwanda

Date: 30th August 2019

Abuja, Nigeria.

Venue: NAF Conference Centre

Address: 496 Ahmadu Bello Way, Garki 2, Abuja

Date: 6th September 2019

Time: 8 PM

Watch her video below: