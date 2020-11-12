Falana dragged to ICC over #EndSARS

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has acknowledged receipt of a criminal complaint against human rights activist, Femi Falana (SAN) for allegedly instigating the violent #EndSARS protests that led to the killing of innocent citizens and wanton destruction of properties across the country.

This is contained in a reply signed by the Head of Information and Evidence Unit of the ICC, Mark P. Dillon.

The complaint filed by Joseph Nwaegbu, a senior associate of Pathfind Attorneys, on behalf of Make Nigeria Better Initiative (MNBI), dated November 4, 2020 was addressed to the Office of Madame Fatou Bensouda, the Prosecutor, International Criminal Court (ICC).

In the said complaint, the group said the role played by Mr. Falana before, during and after what observers described as “the mother of all protests in Nigeria” is not only ignoble but criminal.

“On the recent #EndSARS Protests which turned violent across the country, we beg to submit that the role played by Mr. Falana before, during and after what observers described as ‘the mother of all protests in Nigeria’ is not only ignoble but criminal,” the group said.

The group further accused the senior lawyer of allegedly spreading fake news to further incite the youths in the country against the government which killings and destructions of properties. The group said it has attached sensitive pieces of evidence on the allegations raised to drive home their argument that Mr. Femi Falana, SAN, ought to be prosecuted and sanctioned. The complainant listed policemen killed and government property destroyed as casualties of the protest which lasted for about three weeks.

MNBI said, “Despite the killing of innocent citizens and security agents alike with reckless abandon in the aftermath of the #EndSARS Protest, MNBI believes that it is rather reprehensible, appalling and criminal for Falana, SAN to keep publishing in some online platforms from 25th October, 2020 till this moment with the aim of trivializing the damage caused to innocent citizens in Nigeria. We submit that this again should form a basis why he is liable for investigation and subsequent punishment by this Honourable Court being the last hope of common men worldwide.

“It is our further submission that what Falana is doing gives room for suspicion that another brand of terrorists group may be created to hide under the cover of ‘human rights activists’ whilst sustaining the evils already bedeviling our people through the activities of the disbanded Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Boko Haram and Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).”

