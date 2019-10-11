Fake Sadiya Farouq Twitter Account emerges as ‘Wedding’ Rumours Swirl

A Twitter account impersonating Sadiya Umar Farouq, minister of humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development, has made comments on the wild rumour of a wedding to President Muhammadu Buhari.

The fake Twitter handle, @Sadiya_Farouq_, in a now deleted tweet, dispelled the rumour of any presidential wedding.

“There have been several speculations in media regarding Marriage between Myself and Baba Buhari. I will like to clarify this that me and Baba Buhari have been old time friends and Her Excellency Aisha is my good friend and a sister. I will like to maintain this good relationship,” one of the tweets read.

“Dear Nigerians, please Kindly ignore all rumors as this is not true. We’re currently completely focused on making sure we have a better Nigeria. Lets continue to pray for our dear country Nigeria. God Bless.”

The minister, who is currently promoting a UN campaign against poverty in New York, United States, has reacted to the fake account, calling on Nigerians to disregard the handle.

It has come to my attention that a fake Twitter account @Sadiya_farouq_ has been created in my name. I wish to inform my followers and well meaning Nigerians to disregard the handle and any information posted on it.

My official Twitter handle remains @Sadiya_farouq

Thank you — Sadiya Umar Farouq (@Sadiya_farouq) October 11, 2019

Meanwhile, the presidency has largely steered clear of the wedding rumour.