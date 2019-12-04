Fake Pastors arrested for hiring women to give false testimonies

The Police have arrested four self-acclaimed pastors alleged to be conducting fake miracles and prophecies within Lekki and Epe areas of Lagos State.

According to reports, the suspects were arrested on 30 November around 5 am by detectives from the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID).

The SCIID operatives made the arrests after monitoring activities of one Pastor Ikpom David alleged to have procured fake testimonies from hired members for his church Wonders Assembly Ministry located opposite Lagos Business School, Ajah.

The cleric was said to have hired a woman, Rukayat Folawewo, who pretended to have received miraculous healing from car accident after the pastor prayed for her.

Pastor Ikpom was also alleged to have hired one Bunmi Joshua to testify that her speech and hearing impaired child was healed by another pastor, Favour Elijah Chimobi.

Chimobi, the founder of Elijah Ministry at 9, Igirita Street, Port Harcourt, Rivers State allegedly conspired with Ikpom to fleece unsuspecting members of the public of their money and other valuables through their dubious practices.

Sources at the SCIID said that testimonies by the women were investigated and found to be false and all suspects were moved to the department for further investigation.

Police Commissioner Hakeem Odumosu assured residents that the suspects would be charged to court once investigation was concluded.