“Fake” Nigerian Plastic Surgeon on the Run After Her Patient Dies – Report

SDK has confirmed that a lady simply identified as Anu, who passes herself off as a plastic surgeon, is on the run after her patient died following complications from a cosmetic procedure.

According to SDK:

“Nne approached Anu who is the owner of Med_contour on Instagram, (Personal IG HANDLE Is Sisi_Any(Dr Any). for a BLL, LIPOSUCTION and fat transfer on 31st of December 2018 and got complications from it.

Anu usually hires or imports Foreign doctors to help her out with the procedure but on this day she decided to try her hands at what she had been seeing the Doctors she brings in do…She did the procedure herself….!

On December 31,3018,Nne’s sister waited a long time for Anu to finish the procedure on her sister but it was taking too long so she barged in and saw the almost lifeless body of her sister Nne on the Table with Anu by the side not knowing what more to do.. The Procedure had gone wrong the Patient had fallen into a coma…

She was quickly rushed to Vedic hospital in Lekki and was put on life support and was later moved to LUTH,but Unfortunately she died on Sunday February 3,2019 and the reports say that fat had entered her lungs and she never woke up from the coma she fell into on December 31,2018…

Anu who is not a certified surgeon but got clients because she is popular in Lagos,is an American Citizen and currently nowhere to be found after she called up other clients that she was refunding their monies to them….”