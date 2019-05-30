Fake News: EFCC Denies Reports that Okorocha, Wife Have Been Arrested

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC) has dismissed as ‘fake news’ the reports going round that former Imo governor Rochas Okorocha, his wife Nkechi and some other members of his family have been arrested.

This comes after news went viral that the EFCC arrested Okorocha’s wife Nkechi and other relations, Gerald Okorocha and Okey Okorocha in Ogboko, Okorocha’s hometown, 24 hours after he handed over.

The report also claimed that the commission has sealed Okorocha’s Eastern Palm University Ogboko.

However, a source at the anti-graft agency said the whole story was concocted.

“It is fake news”, he said.

Okorocha, a stalwart of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was elected governor of Imo Sate in 2011, and ruled till 28 May 2019 before handing over to Emeka Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He has had a falling out with the ruling party since the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) withheld his certificate of return for Imo West senatorial district.

The embattled former governor claims he’s being hounded by elements within the party.