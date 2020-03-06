Police

Fake news alert: No corpse was exhumed inside Osun Church – Police

The Osun State Commissioner of Police, Johnson Kokumo, has dismissed a report that went viral claiming that corpse of a boy was exhumed inside a church in the state.

A report published by several blogs (not Olisa.tv) and accompanied with a picture had claimed that the incident happened at a church around Oke Gbena, Ikirun.

The report also claimed a Divisional Police Office, a certain Hammed Sani, witnessed the evacuation of the corpse.

But while speaking on the matter Thursday, Kokumo said there was no DPO bearing Sani in Ikirun Area Command.

He maintained that incident reported in the story did not occur, saying the story is fake and should be disregarded.

