Fake News! Ahmed Musa dismisses Coronavirus rumours

Nigerian international Ahmed Musa has taken to social media to dismiss as false reports that he has been diagnosed with coronavirus (COVID-19).

Musa, 27, recently returned to Nigeria from Saudi Arabia where he currently plays for top flight side, Al-Nassr.

Upon arriving back in Nigeria, Musa confirmed his intention to self-isolate, with some media taking that as a sign he had tested positive for Covid-19.

But the Super Eagles skipper dismissed the claims, and declared he and his family are perfectly healthy and people should be wary of false news surrounding the virus.

“Pls ignore any false news about me or testing positive to Covid 19.We are self isolating for 14 days as we just got in from Saudi Arabia as the law stipulates. Stay safe! Maintain social distance. AVOID FAKE NEWS! ,” he wrote on Twitter.

Musa moved to Al-Nassr in 2018 after struggling to make an impact with Premier League side Leicester City, who he joined in 2016 after blossoming for Russian club CSKA Moscow.