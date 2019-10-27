‘Fake Magu’ in EFCC net

The Port Harcourt zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says it has arrested a man suspected of using its chairman’s name to blackmail directors of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

In a statement signed by Wilson Uwujaren, EFCC’s spokesman, the commission said Robert Swem Terfa, the suspect, sought bribes from the NDDC officials to “kill phantom corruption investigations” against them.

Terfa was arrested in Juanita Hotel, Port Harcourt, where he was holding a meeting with some NDDC directors over a “phoney offer to remove their names from the list of individuals being investigated by the commission”.

Allegedly claiming to be representing Ibrahim Magu, Terfa was said to have assured the directors that their names would be removed from an NDDC audit ordered by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The commission also said it arrested a syndicate of internet fraudsters who used a cloned document of the EFCC and Magu’s forged signature to defraud Patricia Walker, a 60-year-old American lady.

The four-man gang was arrested on Friday by EFCC’s Benin zonal office using intelligence obtained from the victim.

The EFCC said all the suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigations are completed.