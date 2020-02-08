Fake DSS officer, recruiter nabbed in Kano

A certain Sule Arome, who was impersonating an assistant commander of the Department of the State Security (DSS), has been apprehended in Kano.

Besides parading himself as a senior officer of the DSS, Arome has defrauded four unsuspected persons in the name of securing job opportunity for them in the service.

Parading the suspect at the service office in Kano on Thursday, Director DSS, Alhassan Muhammad, said Arome was arrested at a hideout on Hausawa Zoo Road, in Kano, following the receipt of an intelligence report.

The DSS director alleged that the suspected collected N15,000 each from the four persons.

Arome also charged the victims N6,000 each for ‘operational suits’, while also asking them to purchased training kits themselves.

The director noted that the accused had sent call-up text messages to his victims, asking them to write their CVs using him as their referees.

“The accused persons have directed the four guys he defrauded to reports to Kaduna State on 25th January 2020 where they spent three days at Kawo Motor park wandering in the name of meeting them and issuing employment letter.

“We got the report when the victims returned from their unsuccessful trips to Kaduna. That was when we organized our operative for special operation and raided the blackspot to arrest Sule Arome”. Mr Alhassan noted.

Arome confessed to having disguised as an assistant commander to unlawfully dispossess the four victims their monies. The accused revealed that he was motivated to continue his crime after he escaped his earlier arrest by Hisbah Sharia Police.

“I used the DSS to one free myself from the Hisbah and afterwards told those People where I went to bought Cigarettes that I’m an Assistant Commissioner of the Department and if anyone wants to join the Service I will help him,” he said.

The DSS director said the accused person will be arraigned before the court on Monday.