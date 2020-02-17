Fake blind woman, who uses children to beg, nabbed in Anambra

The police in Anambra State have arrested a fake blind woman who uses children to beg for alms from the unsuspecting members of the public.

The 37-year-old woman, according to Southern City News, was nabbed at Oye Olisa Market, Ogbunike in the Oyi Local Government Area of the state.

The suspect who pretended to be afflicted by blindness was arrested on Sunday while using two children to beg for alms.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Haruna Mohammed confirmed the incident, saying:

“At about 11:48am following intelligence report,Police detectives attached to Ogbunike Division arrested at Oye Olisa Market, Ogbunike in Oyi Local Government Area one Mrs Ngozi Dike, aged 37years, of Umuaka Town, Isu-Njaba LGA of Imo State.

“Suspect pretended to be afflicted with blindness and was using two teenage girls(8) and other (11) of Nwari, Ohaji-Egbema of Imo State, to beg for alms.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the Suspect is neither blind nor afflicted with any ailment as she claimed and that she deceived the parents of the teenage girls that she would want to train them in school, but instead use them for begging in the market.

“Case is under investigation after which suspect would be charged to Court for prosecution”.

The PPRO added that the Commissioner of Police in the state, John Abang had urged “parents and guardians to be wary of those they entrust their children on in other not to expose them to moral danger”.