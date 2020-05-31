Faith Evans in Police Custody for Violently Attacking Stevie

Faith Evans has landed in police net for attacking husband, Stevie J.

The singer was arrested and booked on felony domestic charge after police were called into the couple’s home.

According to TMZ, Faith and Stevie got into a heated argument that turned violent with visible scratches and marks found on Stevie J’s face when the police arrived.

Faith Evan was arrested thereafter but later released on bail.

News of a troubled marriage have assailed the couple in the last year especially after the pair unfollowed each other on social media coupled with a string of cryptic tweets from Stevie.

